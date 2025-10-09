UK's First State-Funded Hindu School Receives 'Outstanding' Rating: "Relentlessly Ambitious"

The UK's first state-funded Hindu school, Krishna Avanti Primary School in Harrow, has been rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted, the country's official education watchdog. In its latest inspection, Ofsted praised the school's "purposeful and ambitious" approach to education, noting that students are not only meeting high academic standards but are also nurtured in a caring, respectful environment. Inspectors highlighted the school's "broad" curriculum, particularly in early literacy and mathematics, as well as its strong provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

According to Harrow Online, inspectors visited the school on June 24-25, 2025, with results published in September.

The report noted, "Pupils are happy and meet the school's high expectations for their academic achievement and personal development. The school is ambitious for all pupils, regardless of their background or starting point. Pupils share this ambition. This shows in their exemplary attitudes and efforts. They achieve exceptionally well and are very well prepared for the next stage of their learning. Pupils are proud of their school.

They are active participants in making it such an industrious, successful learning environment. Many pupils take on leadership roles. These include as members of the school council and arts council and as 'eco warriors,' who are passionate about their responsibilities for the environment."

The school's principal, Shriti Gadhia, attributed the recognition to the dedication and hard work of the entire school community.

"This report recognises the high-quality education we provide and the nurturing environment we have cultivated, aligned with our vision to develop spiritually compassionate changemakers. The inspection findings affirm that our commitment to strong teaching and learning practices and delivering a rich, engaging curriculum is making a profound difference in the lives of our learners," she said.

Krishna Avanti Primary, which opened in 2008, offers a unique curriculum that integrates the UK national syllabus with Hindu traditions, including yoga, Sanskrit, meditation, and values-based learning. The school serves a diverse student body and emphasises moral development alongside academic growth.

Inspectors noted that pupils at the school are "exceptionally well-behaved," eager to learn, and respectful of others, attributing this to the school's strong ethos and dedicated leadership. Teachers were also praised for delivering "high-quality, engaging lessons" and setting high expectations for all learners.

Reacting to the development, the school said in a statement, "We are delighted to share with you the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection, in which Krishna Avanti Primary School has been graded Outstanding in all areas. This exceptional achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire school community—our learners, staff, families, and wider community."