Ukrainian Artillery Attack Kills 6, Including 3 Journalists In East: Russia

Luhansk has been annexed and incorporated into Russia, along with three other regions partly held by Russia - Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

A 14-year-old child was also killed in Monday's incident, the Russia-installed governor said.
Moscow:

A Ukrainian artillery strike on Monday killed six people in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region, including three journalists, the region's Russia-installed governor said.

Leonid Pasechnik, writing on Telegram, said the attack killed a journalist from Russia's Izvestia media outlet, Alexander Fedorchak. Also killed were Andrei Panov and Alexander Sirkeli, a camera operator and driver for Zvezda, a television channel run by Russia's Defence Ministry.

A freelance reporter working for Izvestia was killed in Ukraine in January.

Pasechnik said a 14-year-old child was also killed in Monday's incident.

Nearly all of the Luhansk region has been captured by Russian forces in the more than three-year-old war pitting Moscow against Kyiv. Luhansk has been annexed and incorporated into Russia, along with three other regions partly held by Russia - Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Russia Ukraine War, Luhansk Region, Ukraine
