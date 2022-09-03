Ukraine's Zelensky Joins Twitter's One-Word Trend. His Post Wins Internet

The social media post by the Ukraine President is a part of a recent Twitter trend.(File)

"Freedom". One Word. That's all that Ukraine's President had to write on Twitter to get his message across. On Friday, he posted a tweet containing just one word: Freedom.

The social media post by the Ukraine President is a part of a recent Twitter trend where brands and celebrities tweet one-word with which they most identify with. It is a sort of a short-hand signifier of the person or brand's most identifiable feature or quality.

Freedom — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 2, 2022

In the context of the recent Russia-Ukraine war, "Freedom" signifies what the fight is all about for the Ukrainians.

Thanks to the internet, Volodymyr Zelensky painted a picture worth a thousand words with a one-word social media post.

The tweet has gained massive traction on the social media platform. It has been liked 168K times and retweeted 16.8k times.

Users shared memes and replies of their own in response to Volodymyr Zelensky's tweet.

pic.twitter.com/rqYnepK2QZ — News in Support of Ukraine (@uasupport999) September 2, 2022

Slava Ukraini - Heroyam slava 🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Sd57rKi50K — Thomas ☜ Unfiltered 🇺🇦 К черту Россию (@Thomas_B_R) September 2, 2022

pic.twitter.com/rqYnepK2QZ — News in Support of Ukraine (@uasupport999) September 2, 2022

The "one-word trend" has taken Twitter by storm. The trend has even managed to get the office of US President Joe Biden to join in.

The trend is believed to have started by American train service provider Amtrak's social media team. Amtrak's Twitter handle posted a tweet on Thursday that just read "trains". The trend since then has taken on a life of its own.