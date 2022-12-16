Ukraine's Kherson Hit By Russian Strikes 'More Than 16 Times' In 1 Day

Ukraine's Kherson has seen heavy fighting since the start of the conflict in February. (File)

Russian forces bombarded the Ukrainian city of Kherson with more than 16 strikes on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Since the beginning of this day alone, Russia has bombed Kherson more than 16 times, only in one day!" the Ukrainian president said in his daily address on social media, adding there had also been "brutal Russian attacks" in the Donbas and the Kharkiv regions of the war-torn country.

