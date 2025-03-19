Would Support Proposal To Stop Energy Infrastructure Strikes: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine would support a U.S. proposal to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, and that he hoped to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump about his phone call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House said earlier that Putin and Trump agreed during a conversation to a limited 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine and that talks aimed at moving toward a broader peace plan would begin "immediately."

"...The two sides, Ukraine and Russia, are able to not strike energy infrastructure. Our side will support this," Zelenskiy told reporters during an online briefing.

He added that Ukraine would support any proposals that lead to a "stable and just peace."

The Ukrainian leader said that after the Putin-Trump call he himself spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, both key European allies.

"I think it will be right that we will have a conversation with President Trump and we will know in detail what the Russians offered the Americans or what the Americans offered the Russians,"

He also told reporters that he hoped Kyiv's partners would not cut vital military assistance for Ukraine and that it would continue.

He made the remark when asked about an earlier comment by Putin, who emphasized that any resolution of the conflict would require an end to all military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)