US Says Minister-Level Russia Talks On Ukraine Resolved No 'Acute Issues'

Ukraine War: US said the talks with Russia itself didn't specifically solve any acute issues. (File)

The first talks between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu since the Ukraine war began made no progress on key issues despite the US side's call for a ceasefire, a senior Pentagon official said Friday.

"The call itself didn't specifically solve any acute issues or lead to a direct change in what the Russians are doing or what they are saying," the official told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)