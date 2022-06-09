Ukraine War: Teenager's Photo In Front Of Bombed School Moves Internet

Ukraine teen spreads an important message in a photo wearing ball gown in front of her destroyed school

Prom is one of the most important events in a student's life. One girl in Ukraine used the occasion to deliver an important message.

The photo of the teenager wearing a ball gown is going viral on internet which shows her posing in front of her destroyed school. The war has brought a near-daily bombardment leading to heartbreaking images being relayed across the world.

Anna Episheva: My niece was supposed to graduate this year from her high school. She and her friends bought dresses and were looking forward to this day. Then Russians came. Her school was directly hit and destroyed. Today she came back to what is left of her school and her plans pic.twitter.com/q9cJW2j8f0 — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 7, 2022

The post has been shared by a woman Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine on Twitter. She has also received Democracy Defender Award of OSCE 2016.

The post says: "Anna Episheva: My niece was supposed to graduate this year from her high school. She and her friends bought dresses and were looking forward to this day. Then Russians came. Her school was directly hit and destroyed. Today she came back to what is left of her school and her plans."

On Twitter, the post has already received over 42,000 likes, and people from all around the world have left comments in the comment section.

"With or without a war, Ukrainian women are beautiful," a user wrote.

While another said, "It shows that the Ukrainians are tough and unbreakable. How can Putin win against these people?"

"Such an incredible image. The courage of Ukrainians is unbelievable," wrote a third user.

As the war continues, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the consequences for the world of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are worsening, with 1.6 billion people likely to be affected.

The Secretary-General said while presenting the UN's second report on the conflict's consequences, "The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up."