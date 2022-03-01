Ukraine President Tells Biden: 'Must Stop Aggressor As Soon As Possible'

Ukraine War: White House said Biden and Ukraine President spoke for "just over 30 minutes".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday in a phone call with US President Joe Biden that it was important to stop "aggressor" Russia as soon as possible.

"Just had a conversation with the US President. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defence assistance to Ukraine was discussed," Zelensky said on Twitter following the call.

Just had a conversation with @POTUS. The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

"We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," Zelensky added.

The White House said the leaders spoke for "just over 30 minutes".

The phone call came on day six of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid escalating violence in the capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)