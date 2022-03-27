Ukraine Russia War Live Updates: Joe Biden Says Vladimir Putin Cannot Remain In Power

Russia has rejected the US President's remarks

The United States said it intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in civilian security assistance, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles.

US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" after meeting top Ukrainian ministers for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Within minutes of his comments in Warsaw, a White House official playeded down the remarks, saying Biden "was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change".

While rejecting President Biden's statement that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power", Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that this is not to be decided by him, adding that it should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.