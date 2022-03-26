Russian Colonel Killed By 'Demoralised' Troops, 7th General Dead: Reports

Ukraine War: Russia today said that the first phase of its military campaign in Ukraine was over

In fresh setbacks for the Russian assault on Ukraine, a top commander of the country was killed by his own "demoralised" men while a general was believed to have also died, reports have said.

Western officials claim that seven Russian generals have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine. The latest to die, Lieutenant General Yakov Rezanstev, was a commander of Russia's 49th Combined Arms Army in its southern military district.

Four days after Russia launched a military operation, Rezanstev had claimed that the war would be over within hours, according to the BBC.

Facing stiff resistance, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city in the month since invading Ukraine. According to Russia's defence ministry, 1,351 military personnel have been killed and 3,835 injured since it launched a military offensive on February 24.

Western officials said that they believe that a Russian commander was killed by his own "demoralised" men. Russian soldiers drove a tank over Colonel Yuri Medvedev after their unit suffered heavy losses in Ukraine, reports The Independent.

The incident occurred in Makariv, west of Ukraine capital Kyiv, after nearly 50% of the 37th separate guards motor rifle brigade had been killed in the war, reports The Guardian.

Russia on Saturday announced that the first phase of its military campaign in Ukraine was over and it would now shift focus on the complete "liberation" of the eastern Donbas region.

Reframing Russia's goals may make it easier for President Vladimir Putin to claim a face-saving victory, military analysts said. Moscow had said its goals included demilitarising Ukraine. Western officials dismiss this as a baseless pretext for a war they say is aimed at toppling Ukraine's government.

