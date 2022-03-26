Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia Signals Less Ambitious Goals In Ukraine War

Ukraine Crisis: Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

Russia signaled Friday it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians, including up to 300 feared killed in the bombing of a theatre.

The possible shift came as President Joe Biden visited elite US troops serving with NATO just across the border in Poland and France's Emmanuel Macron proposed an internationally backed evacuation of civilians trapped in the bombarded city of Mariupol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the February invasion to destroy Ukraine's military and topple pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky, bringing the country under Russia's sway.

However, Sergei Rudskoi, a senior general, suggested a considerably reduced "main goal" of controlling Donbass, an eastern region already partly held by Russian proxies.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Mar 26, 2022 07:17 (IST) France's 'No' After Russia, Hit By Sanctions, Seeks Gas Payments In Ruble

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for Europe to pay for gas in rubles as he accused Moscow of trying to sidestep sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

Macron told journalists after an EU summit in Brussels that the Russian move "is not in line with what was signed, and I do not see why we would apply it".

Putin made the demand this week as Moscow struggles to prop up its economy in the face of debilitating sanctions imposed by the West over his invasion of Ukraine.

Macron said that "we are continuing our analysis work" following the Kremlin's manoeuvre.

But he insisted "all the texts signed are clear: it is prohibited. So European players who buy gas and who are on European soil must do so in euros".