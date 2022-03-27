'I'll Be Blunt...': Ukraine MP After Biden Speech In Neighbouring Poland

Ukraine's MP Inna Sovsun said West should do more to help Ukraine

A Member of Parliament in Ukraine has criticised US President Joe Biden for not doing enough to help the east European nation counter the Russian invasion, in its second month now.

Mr Biden yesterday met with top Ukrainian ministers in neighbouring Poland and earlier conferring with NATO and EU allies on the conflict. "Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory," he warned.

He offered reassurance to Ukrainians in the audience and elsewhere, at a time when nearly four million of them have been driven out of their country. "We stand with you," he said.

However, the Ukraine's MP Inna Sovsun tweeted the US President has not said "a single word" that would make Ukrainians feel they are getting enough help.

"I'll be blunt. I did not hear a single word from the US President that would make me, as Ukrainian feel reassured that the West will help us more than doing right now (which is not enough). I am happy he reassured Poland, but the bombs are exploding in Kyiv, and Kharkiv, not in Warsaw," Ms Sovsun tweeted.

More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says. The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country -- an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure.

Around 90 per cent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.

In his latest video address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated a call for planes while urging allies to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

"We need more ammunition. We need it to protect not only Ukraine but other Eastern European countries that Russia threatened to invade," he said.

Russian forces have taken control of a town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detained the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials have said.

In other areas, Ukrainian forces have recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns taken in the Russian invasion.

With inputs from AFP