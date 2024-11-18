"Early Ceasefire...": China's 'Peace Call' For Ukraine After US Okays Strikes On Russia

China reiterated calls Monday for a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine, after Washington cleared Kyiv to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia.

"An early ceasefire and a political solution serve the interests of all parties," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular briefing, when asked about the US decision.

"The most urgent thing is to promote the cooling down of the situation as soon as possible," he said.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it remains a close political and economic ally of Russia and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war, which it has never condemned.

On Monday, Lin said: "China has always encouraged and supported all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis."

Beijing, he added, "is willing to continue to play a constructive role in the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis in its own way".

Lin also rebuffed reports that EU officials had obtained proof that Russian drones being used in the war were being manufactured in China.

Beijing "has never provided lethal weapons to parties in the conflict, and has from the beginning strictly controlled military and dual-use drones in accordance with laws and regulations", he said.

"It is hoped that relevant countries and persons will not make wild speculations or smear and slander China without factual basis."

