Biden, Zelensky Discuss 'Additional Capabilities' For Ukrainian Military

Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden also told Zelensky that the United States would provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct aid, as Kyiv battles against invading Russian forces.

"The leaders discussed... continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country," the White House said.

Some 20,000 people are believed to have been killed since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to Zelensky, though the number of casualties could not be independently verified.

"Just finished an hour-long conversation," Zelensky tweeted after the call. "Shared assessment of the situation on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

"Talked about specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid."

Ukraine and Western powers have cast doubt on Russia's pledge to reduce military activity around Chernigiv and the capital Kyiv, made during face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

