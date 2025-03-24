Ukraine Railway Says Its Online Systems Targeted In Large-Scale Cyberattack

The online systems of Ukraine's state-owned railway company Ukrzaliznytsia have been targeted by a large-scale cyberattack, the railway said on Monday.

Train traffic has been stable and running without delays, it said on Telegram. Work to restore the online systems has been going on for the past day.

The railway said it will sell tickets offline on Monday before back-ups are recovered after what it called a "systemic, non-trivial and multi-level" attack.

After the Russian invasion in 2022 and the closure of airspace over Ukraine, trains became the main mode of transportation for domestic and international passengers.

The railways carried around 20 million passengers and 148 million tonnes of freight last year, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said in December.

The outage was first reported on Sunday when Ukrzaliznytsia notified its users about the failure in the IT system and told passengers to buy tickets on-site or on trains.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)