Watch: Ukraine President Zelensky Says 'Not Hiding, Not Afraid', Shares Location

Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky said he would do as much as it takes to "win this patriotic war".

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky today said that he is in Kyiv and is not afraid. The statement comes amid the Russian troops intensifying shelling in several Ukrainian cities. Russian forces are inching closer to the capital Kyiv from the north and west.

"I stay in Kyiv. On Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone," Zelensky said in a video on his official Instagram.

He said that he would do as much as it takes to "win this patriotic war".

Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comic, became president of Ukraine in time to witness the gravest standoff between the Kremlin and Western powers since the end of the Cold War more than three decades ago.

Since Russia began it's invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago, the 44-year-old leader has reportedly survived three assassination attempts. The plots were foiled after Ukrainian officials were alerted about them, according to reports.

Russia on Monday announced the creation of corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities under attack. But Ukraine refused to evacuate civilians to Russia as four of Moscow's six proposed corridors led to Russia or its ally Belarus.

President Zelensky has also accused Russian army of attacking civilians trying to flee.

"There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did that work? Russian tanks worked in its place, Russian Grads (multiple rocket launchers), Russian mines," Zelensky said.