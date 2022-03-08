Russia Ukraine War: Fighting Escalates In Ukraine, Civilians Bank On Evacuation Corridors: 10 Points

Ukraine's presidential advisor said that small progress was made in the the third round of negotiations on opening of evacuation corridors. Russia's lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Moscow's expectations from the talks "were not fulfilled".

The next round of talks are expected to be held in Turkey on Thursday.

Russia warned that oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and its allies at a UN meeting urged Russia to allow safe passage for civilians stuck in areas of active hostility.

China on Monday promised humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but said that its friendship with Russia was 'rock solid'.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of hampering the evacuation of civilians through humanitarian corridors by using tanks, rocket launchers and mines.

As many as 5 million Ukrainians could flee the country if Russia's invasion continues, European Union's top diplomat said. The United Nations refugee arm said that over 1.7 million have left Ukraine so far.

Russian forces have not made any "noteworthy progress" in the last few days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Tens of thousands are still trapped without water or power in the southern port of Mariupol after two failed evacuation attempts.