Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: No Breakthrough On Humanitarian Corridors

Ukraine and Russia made tentative progress in talks Monday but failed to reach a deal on creating "humanitarian corridors" from pummelled cities, as the bloodshed from Moscow's invasion mounted.

Kyiv said there had been "positive results" from the third round of negotiations, focused on giving civilians evacuation routes from besieged towns, but Russia said its expectations from the talks were "not fulfilled".

Russia said it would open humanitarian corridors on Tuesday from 0700 GMT, subject to Ukraine's approval. Ukraine had earlier rejected a Russian proposal for humanitarian corridors from the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy, as many of the routes led straight into Russia or its ally Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that "professional" soldiers fulfilling "fixed objectives" are leading the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed calls for the West to boycott Russian exports, particularly oil, and to impose a no-fly zone to stop the carnage.

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

