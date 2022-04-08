Ukraine Forces Control Sumy Region Bordering Russia: Governor

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered day 44.

Ukrainian forces are in control of the entire northeast region of Sumy along the border with Russia, its governor said Friday, warning residents against returning while it was being cleared of mines.

"The area is free of orcs," Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on social media, referring to invading Russian troops. "The region is not safe. There are many areas that have been mined and are still not cleared," he said.

