Russia's defence ministry said it destroyed a fuel depot in central Ukraine. (File)

Russia's defence ministry said Sunday it destroyed a depot in central Ukraine that was storing over 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel.

"A fuel depot was destroyed near the village of Smila in Cherkasy region, where more than 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel for the Ukrainian air forces was stored," the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

