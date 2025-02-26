Ukraine Can "Forget About" Joining NATO: Trump

Zelensky will meet Trump on Friday.
Washington:
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday brushed aside Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO, again repeating Russia's stance that the issue caused the three-year-old war.
"NATO -- you can forget about," Trump said when asked about a potential deal to end the war. "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."
