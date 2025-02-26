Advertisement

Ukraine Can "Forget About" Joining NATO: Trump

"NATO -- you can forget about," Trump said when asked about a potential deal to end the war. "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ukraine Can "Forget About" Joining NATO: Trump
Zelensky will meet Trump on Friday.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday brushed aside Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO, again repeating Russia's stance that the issue caused the three-year-old war.

"NATO -- you can forget about," Trump said when asked about a potential deal to end the war. "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NATO, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now