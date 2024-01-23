UK Woman, 20, Dies From Septic Shock After Weight-Loss Surgery in Turkey

Gastric sleeve surgery is offered to clinically obese patients to help them lose weight.

A 20-year-old woman in the UK died after undergoing weight loss surgery in Turkey. According to Metro, Morgan Maria Ribeiro from South London, travelled to Turkey earlier this month to undergo gastric sleeve surgery along with her partner Jamie Brewster. Mr Brewster said Ms Ribeiro had conducted extensive research before booking the operation, which he said cost her 2500 pounds (Rs 2,64,359). She went under the knife on January 5 and was given the all-clear to leave the clinic and fly home three days later.

However, she fell seriously ill on her flight back to Gatwick Airport, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing in Serbia. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors said she was suffering from septic shock due to an infection, caused by an incision in her small intestine that had occurred during the procedure. She suffered a heart attack on January 9 and was placed in an induced coma.

The 20-year-old died four days later on January 13 in Belgrade.

Ms Ribeiro had shared a final TikTok video ahead of the gastric sleeve procedure, which was captioned, ''My last post before weight loss surgery - see you on the other side.''

Ms Ribeiro's heartbroken mother Erin Gibson told The Independent she ''never wants this to happen to another daughter''.

''By the time I found out it was too late, she was already on the plane. I had that sinking feeling because I'd heard horror stories about Turkey. I never want this to happen to another daughter. I don't want her life to be in vain,'' she said. The grieving mother said that her daughter had struggled with her weight in the past and was taunted by bullies from a young age.

''Growing up she was bullied a lot, she's always battled with her weight and been a bigger girl and she had a rough time with it. I told her she was beautiful inside and out, she was a beautiful girl,'' she said.

Ms Gibson is now raising 10,000 pounds for the funeral and to bring her daughter's body back to the UK.

A government spokesman said, ''We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Belgrade and are in contact with the local authorities. We urge anyone considering a medical procedure abroad to review our travel advice and the relevant guidance from the NHS and other professional bodies.''

Gastric sleeve surgery is offered to clinically obese patients to help them lose weight. It involves removing part of the stomach to leave behind a sleeve, therefore reducing the size of the stomach and limiting hunger.

The tragic incident comes days after the death comes after another British woman died after undergoing a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey. Her family said she was on her way back to the clinic in Istanbul for a check-up following the procedure but suffered a heart attack in a taxi on the way to the hospital.