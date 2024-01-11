UK Woman Suffers A Series Of Heart Attacks After Brazilian Butt-Lift Surgery In Turkey, Dies

A Brazilian butt lift is a surgery where a doctor transfers fat from the abdomen, hips, to the buttocks.

A 26-year-old British woman has died days after undergoing a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey. According to Metro, Demi Agoglia from Manchester in northern England, began experiencing chest pain hours before she was meant to return home. Her family said she was on her way back to the clinic in Istanbul for a check-up following the procedure but suffered a heart attack in a taxi on the way to the hospital on Monday.

Her partner Bradley Jones desperately tried to save her by giving her CPR before she was rushed into intensive care. However, doctors weren't able to save her. She is believed to have suffered a series of heart attacks caused by a fat embolism despite being told her surgery had been a success. Fat embolism syndrome is a condition where particles of fat get into the bloodstream and block blood flow.

A Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is a surgery where a doctor transfers fat from the abdomen, hips, lower back, or thighs to the buttocks. Women get the surgery to achieve an hourglass-shaped figure, with larger buttocks. Doctors remove the fat using liposuction.

According to The Independent, the procedure can cost £3,500 (Rs 3,71,049) in Turkey, but up to £10,000 (Rs 10,60,021) in the UK, and carries the highest risk of all cosmetic surgeries.

According to the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS), the mortality rate for BBLs is estimated to be one in every 3000 operations. Despite the risks, many people frequently fly to countries like Turkey for cheaper cosmetic surgery.

The woman, who gave birth to her youngest son just seven months ago, had flown to Turkey despite having previously undergone dental work at the popular medical tourism destination which had been botched.

''Many people fail to do their research and focus too much on money, rather than the quality or safety of the clinic. Clinics in the UK have to adhere to the strictest levels of expertise, safety and cleanliness. You just can't be sure you'll get that from a cheaper option abroad,'' Dr Ahmed Alsayed, who is lead surgeon and medical director at plastic surgery specialists Signature Clinic told HullLive last year.