UK To Put AI At Heart Of Its G20 Presidency In 2027: PM Andy Burnham

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at the UN Tuesday that the G20 club of wealthy nations would work on developing AI safety standards under the UK's presidency in 2027.

"I can announce today that I am going to put AI at the heart of the UK's G20 presidency next year," he said.

"We will work towards agreeing a single set of global principles and standards to ensure the transparency and access we need to increase our preparedness and to ensure that AI development is safe."

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