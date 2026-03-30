UK To Deploy Underwater Drones To Counter Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

The United Kingdom is planning to upgrade one of its Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels with autonomous underwater drones to detect and neutralise sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The move is aimed at ensuring the safe flow of oil through an important waterway.

The country is preparing to send the RFA Lyme Bay, a large support ship, to the Middle East as part of a joint security mission with allies, the US and France.

Defence Secretary John Healey has approved plans to deploy the 580-foot-long vessel to the region, The Sunday Times reported.

"The Royal Navy is stepping up its minehunting capabilities as RFALymeBay gets ready to take on new cutting-edge uncrewed equipment. The kit will be able to detect, identify and neutralise threats, with Lyme Bay acting as 'mothership'," according to the Royal Navy's social media post.

The #RoyalNavy is stepping up its minehunting capabilities as @RFALymeBay gets ready to take on new cutting-edge uncrewed equipment. The kit will be able to detect, identify and neutralise threats, with Lyme Bay acting as 'mothership'.



➡️https://t.co/sIZ2IDC7HX pic.twitter.com/fjRfqmZ506 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) March 29, 2026

The RFA Lyme Bay is a support vessel used to carry equipment, vehicles, and troops. It will be modified to carry and operate autonomous underwater drones. These drones will help find and destroy sea mines, which can block or damage ships passing through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's busiest oil routes. If mines are placed there, it can disrupt global oil supply and push up prices.

The plan is a combined security operation using traditional mine-clearing ships with modern AI-powered autonomous drones. These underwater drones can scan the seabed using sensors, detect suspicious objects like naval mines and help neutralise the mine.

At the same time, it will also send warships and aircraft to escort commercial oil tankers by creating safe corridors.

"RFA Lyme Bay preparing for a possible minehunting mothership role is a perfect example of how we are building a Hybrid Navy – one where crewed ships and cutting-edge uncrewed systems work together seamlessly to keep our people safe and our seas secure," said First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins.

Washington has deployed thousands of marines to the Middle East, with the first of two contingents arriving on Friday aboard an amphibious assault ship, the US military said.

The Pentagon is preparing for the possibility of ground operations in Iran, The Washington Post reported, citing officials. These could include targeted raids by Special Operations forces as well as the deployment of infantry units.