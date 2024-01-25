UK Teen Died By Suicide After Bullies At School Shared Her Fake Nudes

Some of her friends and classmates blame the school for not taking any action against the boys.

A schoolgirl in the UK died by suicide after boys posted fake nude photos of her on Snapchat. According to Metro, Mia Janin, 14, was allegedly bullied online and in person by a group of boys while attending the Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kenton, North London. She was found dead at her family home in Harrow on March 12, 2021.

Recently, a Barnet Coroner's Court heard statements from her classmates about how she was bullied online. In a statement, a student said boys 'photoshopped girls' faces on the 'bodies of pornography performers' and shared it on a Snapchat group chat.

Another revealed saying, ''They took screenshots of girls' faces on social media and made fun of them. They shared a video of Mia's TikTok and made fun of her.'' The students also said that the group of boys still bullied other students.

''JFS probably did know about Mia's bullying. Could they not see anything? How did they miss the bullying that was happening in front of them?'' one of her friends said. However, the school denies being aware of the bullying and the difficulties it was causing the teen student.

Rabbi Howard Cohen, former deputy head teacher at JFS, told the inquest that after Mia's death, there was "some talk around the school" of what he described as "boys-only bravado groups" sharing images of girls. But there was no reason to believe the groups related to Mia, Mr Cohen said.

He told the inquest he held a meeting with members of one of the group chats who then agreed to close down the group.

After her body was found, police officers also found several notes in her diary, wherein she talked about ''hating herself because of her physical appearance.''