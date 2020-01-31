UK Reports First Two Cases Of China Coronavirus, Say Health Officials

London:
Health officials in Britain said on Friday that two people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed cases in the country since the deadly outbreak began in China.
"We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus," said Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, adding they were getting "specialist care".
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)