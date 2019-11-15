UK PM Boris Johnson Says Brexit Transition Period Will Not Be Extended

If we can get a working majority, all we need is 9 more seats, said Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain he will "absolutely guarantee" that his government will not extend the Brexit transition period before the end of year.

"I don't want an extension," Johnson told the BBC. "If we can get a working majority, all we need is 9 more seats, then can absolutely guarantee" not seeking an extension.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.