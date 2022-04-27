UK PM Does Not Expect Putin To Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

UK PM believes Putin will not use tactical arms in Ukraine even after military failures in the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he did not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine if he faced more military failures in the country.

Johnson told Talk TV he thought Putin had enough political space, and support in Russia, to be able to back down and withdraw from Ukraine.

Asked if he expected Putin to consider using tactical nuclear weapons if he suffered more military failures in Ukraine, he said he did not think that would happen.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)