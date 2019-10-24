UK MPs Approve PM Boris Johnson's Non-Brexit Legislative Programme

The UK parliament narrowly approved Boris Johnson's annual legislative programme.

The UK parliament on Thursday narrowly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's annual legislative programme, delivering his minority government a symbolic win as he pushed for a snap general election.

Parliament's lower House of Commons approved the proposal, which does not directly deal with the Brexit crisis, by 310 to 294 votes.

Moments earlier, Johnson proposed giving MPs more time to scrutinise his Brexit accord with the European Union if they agreed to hold an early general election on December 12.

