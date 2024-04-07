UK Man Who Brutally Killed His Wife Had Abused His Previous Partner Too

Nicholas Metson has now been arrested and will be serving his time in jail. (File)

A 28-year-old UK-based man brutrally murdered his wife, chopping her body into over 200 pieces. He kept here chopped body parts in the kitchen for seven days and dumping them into a river with the help of a friend. But this was not the first time that the man, Nicholas Metson, had committed such a gruesome crime. There have been complaints about the accused committing offences by his previous partners in the years 2013, 2016, and 2017.

According to a report by the Mirror, a referral order was given to Nicholas Metson in 2013 due to a domestic abuse incident involving his ex girlfriend. He was also given a community order in 2016 for three instances of publishing explicit and intimate photos of a former partner. Nicholas Metson acknowledged violating a restraining order pertaining to the same victim a year later.

On April 5, Nicholas Metson admitted to murdering his wife Holly Bramley, 26, in March 2023. He hid the news for about a year. He even joked with the police personnel about the same, saying “might be hiding under the bed" during the probe. If reports are to be believed, he cut his wife's body in the bathroom after stabbing her multiple times in the bedroom. After that, he sealed the parts in plastic bags and kept them in a kitchen larder—a refrigerated section used for food storage—before discarding them.

Before the police showed up at his house almost a week later, he paid his friend 50 euros to assist him in getting rid of the body pieces. A morning walker found trash bags floating in the Witham River a day later. Two bags included a human hand and a shaved head belonging to Holly Bramley. Divers discovered 224 body parts in all, with some remaining undiscovered.

Nicholas Metson has now been arrested and will be serving his time in jail.