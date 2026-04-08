UK Man Jailed For Threatening Fast-Food Worker With Fake Gun Over Wrong Sauce

An 18-year-old man in the UK has been sentenced to three years in prison after threatening a fast-food worker with a fake gun during a heated incident at a chicken shop in south London, BBC reported.

The incident happened in Penge last year on Christmas Eve when the accused, identified in local reports as Marwan Khadir, entered the shop to collect his food.

The police released a video in which he can be heard asking the employee, "How many garlic sauces did you put in the bag?" When he reached home and took the food item out to eat, he discovered that he had been given the wrong sauce.

Also read | Chinese Doctors Sound Alarm As Bizarre 'Neck Hanging Exercise' Gains Popularity

He returned to the shop and carried out the attack. He asked, "Why you give me four burger sauce? I asked for three garlic and three mayo."

According to the report, he physically assaulted the worker. The situation quickly escalated when he pulled out a highly realistic imitation gun and used it to threaten the staff member. Khadir shouted, "I'm going to kill you now, are you mad?"

The confrontation lasted for more than two minutes, during which the worker was subjected to serious threats, including warnings that they would be shot and killed. The weapon, although later confirmed to be fake, was convincing enough to cause fear and panic at the scene.

Here cctv of Khadir at the chicken shop threatening staff. pic.twitter.com/Vwaxc5UVCb — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) April 7, 2026

Also read | Rare Childbirth On Plane Sparks Citizenship Debate, Air Traffic Controller Suggests Cute Name

Authorities treated the matter with utmost seriousness due to the nature of the threat and the psychological impact on the victim. Khadir was arrested on January 2 and charged with his actions.

Now on Tuesday (April 7), he was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court.

"All our thoughts continue to remain with the victim of this terrifying ordeal, something no one should ever have to go through, let alone at their place of work," Detective Sergeant Amy Cross said as quoted.

"The strength he has shown since the attack has been remarkable. On top of this, the courage he demonstrated in coming forward and reporting the assault was incredibly brave."

"He was then able to subsequently identify the perpetrator, a crucial moment in allowing us to move the investigation forward."