UK Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy Taken Off Air By Channel For Insulting Minister

Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.

Guru-Murthy later issued an apology in a tweet for the remark, which he claimed was uttered in a "unguarded moment."

"After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry," tweeted the seasoned broadcaster.

"I appreciate you apologizing. Thank you," the Tory MP tweeted in response to the anchor's statement.

According to Channel 4, it maintains a strict code of conduct for workers and "takes any breaches seriously."

The BBCreported that after his suspension, Guru-Murthy will not return to the channel before November 4 due to an additional pre-existing week of leave.

However, Mr Baker told Times Radio that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a "service to the public" if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.