UK Government Disappointed By Lords Votes On Brexit Laws The British government said it will respond robustly when the bill returns to the House of Commons

Brexit: Theresa May is disappointed by decisions taken in the upper house of parliament London: Prime Minister Theresa May and her senior ministers agreed on Tuesday they were disappointed by decisions taken in the upper house of parliament that could block or



"Cabinet expressed its strong disappointment at the defeats inflicted on the EU withdrawal bill in the House of Lords, saying they risked tying the government's hands behind its back in negotiations with Brussels," he told reporters.



"The prime minister said when the bill returns to the House of Commons, the government will be robust. She said it was vital to ensure the legislation is able to deliver the smooth Brexit which is in the interests of everybody in the United Kingdom."



On Monday, the House of Lords voted to give parliament powers to block or delay a final deal on departure from the European Union, defeating the government. May can try to overturn the changes, which have to be agreed by both houses of parliament before they become law. © Thomson Reuters 2018



