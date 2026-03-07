UK Food Supply At Risk From War Or Climate Shocks, Report Warns

The UK should begin stockpiling food to guard against potential disruptions triggered by climate change, war, or other global crises, a leading food policy expert has warned, according to The Guardian. Tim Lang, a professor at City St George's, University of London, said that Britain currently produces far less food than it consumes and remains heavily dependent on imports. Speaking at a National Farmers' Union conference in Birmingham, he cautioned that the country's food system is highly vulnerable to shocks because a large population relies on a limited number of companies and distribution hubs.

Low food self-sufficiency

According to the government's first UK Food Security Report published in 2021, the country is only around 54% self-sufficient in food production.

By comparison, countries such as the United States, France and Australia can produce enough food to feed their populations without relying on imports if necessary.

Even densely populated European nations perform better. The Netherlands produces about 80% of its food needs, while Spain produces around 75%.

Prof Lang said the UK had become too dependent on the assumption that other countries would always supply food.

His report for the National Preparedness Commission warned that the UK food system is highly concentrated.

Around 12,000 supermarkets across the country rely on just 131 distribution centres. He warned these hubs could become targets during conflicts or cyber attacks.

Large retailers dominate the market. For example, Tesco supplies nearly a third of all retail food and operates through about 20 distribution centres.

Prof Lang said disruption to just one or two major retailers could have a serious impact on national food supplies.

According to Guardian, food production in the UK has also declined over the past year, with output of wheat, beef, poultry and vegetables falling.

Experts warn that even a small disruption could trigger shortages and social unrest.

Prof Lang added that Britain currently has no laws requiring authorities to ensure the population is fed during emergencies, and that funding for civil defence preparedness remains extremely low.

He also said changes following Brexit have made the system more fragile by reducing farm subsidies and making food imports from Europe more difficult.