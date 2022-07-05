UK's Rishi Sunak, Health Minister Quit In Huge Crisis For Boris Johnson

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday, plunging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government into crisis.

Mr Sunak, in his letter, said he was "sad to be leaving government", but has come to the conclusion that "we cannot continue like this".

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," Rishi Sunak said in his resignation letter.

Mr Javid said he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest after a series of scandals, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience". He said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Mr Javid said in a letter to Mr Johnson.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



The ministerial exits come as a big blow to Johnson's leadership and follow a day of high political drama since a former civil servant spoke out about Downing Street's handling of allegations against recently suspended MP Chris Pincher.

Mr Johnson said he "bitterly regrets" giving Mr Pincher a government role as Deputy Chief Whip after being made aware of a misconduct complaint against him.

"In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do and I apologise to everyone who has been badly affected by it. I just want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or abuses their position of power," said Mr Johnson.