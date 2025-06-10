UK Accountant Sacked For Being Non-Catholic By Church

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An accountant in the UK won a lawsuit against the Catholic diocese for unfair dismissal. Janet Parker was fired after requesting leave to care for her newly adopted daughter. The Bristol Diocese was found guilty of discrimination and harassment in the tribunal ruling.

An accountant in the UK has successfully won a lawsuit against the Catholic diocese after she was sacked from her job for being non-Catholic. Janet Parker, 55, had a falling out with her boss after she requested leave to take care of her newly adopted daughter. The Bristol church did not approve her request and later fired her from her Rs 69 lakh-a-year role (approximately £60,000).

As per Ms Parker, after rejecting her request, the Clifton Diocese subjected her to a 'witch hunt' investigation by the managers for alleged professional negligence, which ultimately led to the sacking. She added that the diocese's approach to her flexible working request was 'tainted by negative views of adoption, emanating from the religious beliefs of its staff'.

"This behaviour is not in accordance with the professed beliefs of the Catholic Church," said Ms Parker, according to The Telegraph.

"I know that the Catholic Church does not have a blemish-free history when it comes to adopted children or children in care, but I hoped that this kind of prejudice had been eradicated long ago. Maybe I am wrong."

Church found guilty

Details of the disciplinary hearing conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAEW) showed that the church was guilty of discrimination and harassment and ruled that it had unfairly sacked Ms Parker in 2021 because she was not religious.

The tribunal described Ms Parker, a Cambridge University alumnus, as a "very intelligent, articulate and able woman", who had been a chartered accountant since 1998 and worked with Deloitte and Credit Suisse before moving to the charity sector in 2009.

After being fired, Ms Parker sent an expletive-ridden message to her boss, Lyn Murray, which read: “There is one thing I always wanted to say to you. Now I can. F*** OFF YOU B*TCH”, and “Your god might forgive you but I never will. B*tch.”

Despite this, the employment tribunal judge backed Ms Parker's claims. Compensation for Ms Parker has yet to be set, and it is understood that the diocese is to appeal the ruling.

Speaking after the ruling, Ms Parker said she had experienced "four years of hell", adding that she hates the Catholic church and that thet "cannot be trusted".