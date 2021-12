United Arab Emirates is slashing its working week to four-and-a-half days.

The United Arab Emirates is slashing its working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend from Fridays and Saturdays to Saturdays and Sundays, officials said on Tuesday.

"The UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week," official news agency WAM reported.

