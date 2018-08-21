Two Tanzanians Trampled To Death By Elephants

2 people have been trampled to death by elephants in the north of the country. (Representational)

Two Tanzanians have been trampled to death by elephants in the north of the country, police said Monday.

A 24-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed on Sunday in the district of Korogwe by "elephants who had left the national Mkomazi park", said regional police spokesman Edward Bukombe.

The little-known Mkomazi park runs on from Kenya's Tsavo National Park on the other side of the border, and is situated a short distance from Mount Kilimanjaro.

Clashes between humans and wild animals are a growing problem in parts of east Africa, as burgeoning populations seek to carve out a space for themselves.

Communities increasingly attack animals seen as a threat, while residents are injured or occasionally killed in these encounters, or have their crops destroyed.