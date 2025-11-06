Two Prisoners, Including Sex Offender, Freed By Mistake From UK Prison, Manhunt Underway

A double manhunt is underway in the United Kingdom after two prisoners, including a sex offender, were mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in south London, The Guardian reported. The incident happened just a few days after the migrant sex offender Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford in Essex.

The first prisoner, Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, a 24-year-old Algerian national, was wrongly freed on October 29. As per the report, he was convicted of indecent exposure in November 2024. He was serving time for trespass with intent to steal.

The second prisoner is 35-year-old William Smith, who was released on November 3, just a day after being sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Sky News that the prison authorities confirmed that the Algerian man had been released in error from the prison shortly after 1:00 pm on November 4 (Tuesday).

As per the Met, the officers were "carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody".

How did PM react?

Sir Keir Starmer was apparently not aware of the incident until the police announced it. The prime minister's spokesman told reporters that "one mistaken release is one too many" and the case was "utterly unacceptable".

"It's important the police are given the time and space to bring him back into custody. And we will look into the circumstances behind this as a matter of urgency."

David Lammy faces criticism

David Lammy, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, had promised "the strongest release checks that have ever been in place" when Kebatu was accidentally released.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tory leader Kemi Badenoch wrote, "James Cartlidge asked the Deputy PM FIVE times to tell us if ANOTHER migrant sex offender had been accidentally released from prison."

"Instead of answering, Lammy lost his temper. Now we read it HAS happened again & he's been on the run for a week. This is a shambles of a government."

"If we knew, one can only assume the justice secretary knew," a spokesman for Ms Badenoch said as quoted by Sky News.

The Ministry of Justice claimed on Wednesday that Lammy had not been accurately informed of key details. As quoted by The Independent, a spokesperson said that the "[deputy prime minister] was asked questions about the release of an asylum seeker. As was confirmed after PMQs by the Home Office, the individual was not an asylum seeker."

They said that Lammy "waited until after PMQs and further facts had emerged before making a statement."

Later, the Lammy expressed outrage over the incident and ordered a probe. "I am absolutely outraged and appalled by the mistaken release of a foreign criminal wanted by the police."