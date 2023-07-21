Twitter To Introduce Job Listing Feature For Verified Companies: Report

The company has already created an official account with the handle @TwitterHiring.

In a move to take on LinkedIn, Elon Musk-led Twitter is introducing a feature to post job listings for verified organisations on the microblogging platform. Although there has been no formal announcement so far, the feature has already been rolled out for some verified accounts, as per a report in TechCrunch. The listings will be placed under the bio of the company's account on Twitter. The job postings connect prospective candidates to their preferred organisation's website, where they may find out more about the position and submit an application.

Further, the company has already created an official account with the handle @TwitterHiring. However, no announcements have been made so far. Nima Owji, an app researcher took to the social media platform and posted a screenshot detailing the feature, which Twitter is reportedly referring to as "Twitter Hiring." As per the details of the screengrab, Twitter describes the feature as a way for verified organisations to attract talent to their open positions. Verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles. The companies have to "connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes."

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀



"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

The billionaire, who is also the new owner of the microblogging platform, hinted about introducing the feature in May. In response to a user's suggestion that Twitter include dating services, Musk said: "Interesting idea, maybe jobs too." This also appears to be a step towards Twitter becoming X, the everything app that Elon Musk previously stated.

According to TechCrunch, Twitter made its first acquisition since Mr Musk bought the platform, a job-matching tech start-up named Laskie in May. It is likely that the acquisition helped the company in creating and releasing the new feature.

It is also likely that the job posts feature won't cost anything addditional for verified organisations. A US-based media company WorkWeek, has already started using the feature. Its CEO Adam Ryan took to Twitter to share the new feature and took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched Twitter-rival Threads.

While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense.



We just got access to posting jobs on our company page.



Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/KcOaBvPNGb — Adam Ryan 🤝 (@AdamRy_n) July 6, 2023

"While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense. We just got access to posting jobs on our company page. Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer," he said in the post.

