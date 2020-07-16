Aware Of Security Incident Involving Hacked Accounts: Twitter

The official Twitter accounts of Apple, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos posted messages attempting to convince people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin in a massive scam.

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it," Twitter said. (Representational)

San Francisco:

Twitter said it is working to fix a "security incident" after scammers hijacked high-profile accounts on Wednesday to dupe people out of money.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter," the messaging platform said in a tweet.

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

The list of hacked accounts grew rapidly to also include Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Uber, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, bitcoin specialty firms and many others.

