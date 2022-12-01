Twitter Must Obey Disinformation Rules, EU Warns Elon Musk

"There is still huge work ahead," EU top official told Elon Musk in a video chat.

Europe's top official for enforcing digital regulation warned Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday that he must do more to fight disinformation in order to comply with EU law.

The EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, held a video call with Musk and told him "there is still huge work ahead" to bring the platform in line with Brussels' rules, according to an account of the call released to reporters.

