Elon Musk Dumps Twitter Deal, Sets Stage For Court Battle: 10 Points

In a regulatory filing, Elon Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to the company's business performance.

Elon Musk terminating the deal that he inked in April to buy the social media giant sets the stage for an epic court battle over a billion-dollar breakup fee and more.

Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylo, said the board will pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Mr Taylor tweeted.

The terms of the deal require Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk to pay a $1 billion break-up fee if he does not complete the transaction.

In May, Mr Musk said he was putting the deal on hold until the social media company proved that spam bots account for less than 5 per cent of its total users.

Last month, Elon Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the social media platform if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

In response, Twitter offered Mr. Musk access to its "firehose" of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets. Twitter said such private data helps avoid misidentifying real accounts as spam.

Twitter has maintained that no more than five per cent of accounts are run by software instead of people, while Musk has said he believes the number to be much higher.

Elon Musk had vowed to restore free speech on the micro-blogging platform. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means," he tweeted in May.