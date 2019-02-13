Twitter Bug Affecting Likes, Retweets Of Users Worldwide, Company Says

Many users around the world, including in India, have noticed their Like or Retweet count fluctuating.

World | Edited by | Updated: February 13, 2019 12:55 IST
Twitter users reported issues with the number of retweets and likes they were getting.


New Delhi: 

A glitch on Twitter has left users experiencing issues with the number of Likes and Retweets that they are seeing on their tweets, the social media company confirmed today. Twitter said it was working to fix the problem and apologised for the inconvenience.

Many users around the world, including in India, have noticed their Like or Retweet count fluctuating, triggering speculation about whether it was part of the social network's crackdown on fake accounts or a sinister attempt at censorship.

In a short message on its support handle, Twitter said:

This came after many experienced issues.

Earlier this month, a bug on Twitter mostly affecting Android users started showing them retweets from random people on their timeline, reports said.

Twitter later confirmed that the bug was mislabelling the "social proof" tag on retweets because of which users were actually viewing posts from people they did follow, technology news website TechCrunch said.

