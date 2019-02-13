Twitter Bug Affecting Likes, Retweets Of Users Worldwide, Company Says

Twitter users reported issues with the number of retweets and likes they were getting.

A glitch on Twitter has left users experiencing issues with the number of Likes and Retweets that they are seeing on their tweets, the social media company confirmed today. Twitter said it was working to fix the problem and apologised for the inconvenience.

Many users around the world, including in India, have noticed their Like or Retweet count fluctuating, triggering speculation about whether it was part of the social network's crackdown on fake accounts or a sinister attempt at censorship.

In a short message on its support handle, Twitter said:

Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We're working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. - Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 12, 2019

This came after many experienced issues.

Something not right with @Twitter@TwitterIndia

Suddenly retweet counts on every tweet going down. I just noticed on @SriSri account. Compare the screenshot below.

From thousands of retweeted to two digits and even lesser. #TwitterMischief#ShameOnTwitterIndiapic.twitter.com/CV3g1RV07c - Kamlesh Barwal (@KamleshBarwal) February 12, 2019

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH @Twitter?!. For my last several posts, posted a few hours ago, the number of retweets and likes suddenly declined, dropping hundreds of retweets and likes.



ARE YOU EXPERIENCING THE SAME PROBLEM? - Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 12, 2019

Twitter is undoing people's retweets and likes on my post. Look at how quickly the numbers are dropping within one minute of catching this cc: @benshapiro@RubinReport@michellemalkin@MrAndyNgopic.twitter.com/wqZQsYgXJX - Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) February 12, 2019

Earlier this month, a bug on Twitter mostly affecting Android users started showing them retweets from random people on their timeline, reports said.

Twitter later confirmed that the bug was mislabelling the "social proof" tag on retweets because of which users were actually viewing posts from people they did follow, technology news website TechCrunch said.