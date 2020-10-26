Turkey's Erdogan Calls For Boycott Of French Goods

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called on Turks to boycott French goods as relations between the NATO allies deteriorated over Paris's hardened stance against radical Islam.

"As it has been said in France, 'don't buy Turkish-labelled goods', I call on my people here. Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.

