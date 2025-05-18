Watch: Turkey's Erdogan Grabs Emmanuel Macron's Finger, Doesn't Let Go

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, shared an unusual interaction during the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Tirana that has sparked buzz online. In the now-viral footage, Macron can be seen reaching out for a handshake, patting Erdogan's hands in a seemingly friendly gesture.

However, instead of releasing Macron's hand after the handshake, the Turkish President unexpectedly grasped the French leader's finger and held on to it, while he appeared to stare off into the distance. The next few seconds appear awkward for Macron, who stood there talking and trying to free his hand. Erdogan released Macron's finger a few seconds later, with both leaders laughing shortly afterwards.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spotted clamping down on French President Emmanuel Macron's finger.



The incident took place at the European Political Community summit in Albania yesterday.



During the whole interaction, Erdogan remained seated, while the French President was standing. Several internet users wondered whether the whole interaction was Erdogan's subtle display of power play, with the Turkish leader possibly countering Macron's attempt to assert dominance through body language.

"This is a power move by President Erdogan. By dismissing Macron's actions, he asserts his dominance. Known for his gamesmanship with global leaders, the French president attempts again to show his superiority, which he and President Trump have made famous with their handshakes," wrote a user named George M Nicholas on X.

A Turkish media outlet, Sabah, meanwhile, observed, "Macron tried to establish psychological superiority by putting his hand on President Erdogan's shoulder, but Erdogan did not allow it. He held his finger tightly and did not let go."

Russia media outlet PT also called it a power play move and said, "Turkish President was not happy with the attempt to put a hand over his. Doesn't even bother getting out of his seat at the Albania summit. His grin at the end says it all."

The incident comes amid diplomatic friction between France and Turkey over a host of geopolitical issues, including NATO's enlargement, and their response to the Russian war in Ukraine. While Macron has emerged as a leading voice against Russia's aggression in Europe, Erdogan has kept a more ambiguous front by actively attempting to broker a peaceful deal between warring countries. Turkey is currently the only NATO member which is not on Russia's unfriendly countries list.