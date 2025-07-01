'Vile Provocation': Erdogan Slams Cartoon Allegedly Of Prophet Mohammed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lashed out at a satirical magazine following allegations that it had published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed, describing it as "a vile provocation".

"It is a clear provocation disguised as humour, a vile provocation," he railed, also denouncing it as a "hate crime", saying the authorities had taken over LeMan magazine and were taking legal action against it.

