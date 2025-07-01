'Vile Provocation': Erdogan Slams Cartoon Allegedly Of Prophet Mohammed

Erdogan lashed out at a satirical magazine after it published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned a satirical magazine for a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed
- Erdogan described the magazine's actions as a vile provocation disguised as humour
- He labelled the publication a hate crime and called for legal action against LeMan magazine
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lashed out at a satirical magazine following allegations that it had published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed, describing it as "a vile provocation".
"It is a clear provocation disguised as humour, a vile provocation," he railed, also denouncing it as a "hate crime", saying the authorities had taken over LeMan magazine and were taking legal action against it.
