Advertisement

'Vile Provocation': Erdogan Slams Cartoon Allegedly Of Prophet Mohammed

"It is a clear provocation disguised as humour, a vile provocation," he railed, also denouncing it as a "hate crime", saying the authorities had taken over LeMan magazine and were taking legal action against it.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
'Vile Provocation': Erdogan Slams Cartoon Allegedly Of Prophet Mohammed
Erdogan lashed out at a satirical magazine after it published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned a satirical magazine for a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed
  • Erdogan described the magazine's actions as a vile provocation disguised as humour
  • He labelled the publication a hate crime and called for legal action against LeMan magazine
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lashed out at a satirical magazine following allegations that it had published a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed, describing it as "a vile provocation".

"It is a clear provocation disguised as humour, a vile provocation," he railed, also denouncing it as a "hate crime", saying the authorities had taken over LeMan magazine and were taking legal action against it. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prophet Mohammed, Turkey
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com