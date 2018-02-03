Turkish Police Detain 82 People In Raids Targeting ISIS: Report Simultaneous police raids were carried out on 16 addresses in 10 districts of Istanbul, the report said, without specifying when the operation was conducted.

Share EMAIL PRINT Turkish police previously stepped up operations against ISIS suspects at the end of last year (File) ISTANBUL: Turkish police detained 82 suspected ISIS terrorists, 77 of them foreign nationals, in raids across Istanbul, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.



It said counter-terror police squads targeted suspects believed to have acted on behalf of the terror group, going to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq and preparing urban attacks in Turkey.



Simultaneous police raids were carried out on 16 addresses in 10 districts of Istanbul, the agency said, without specifying when the operation was conducted.



The Anadolu report did not specify what evidence police had against the suspects but said police seized digital materials and documents during the raids.



Turkey has been a partner in the U.S-led coalition against ISIS terrorists, detaining more than 5,000 ISIS suspects and deporting several thousand foreign terrorists in recent years.



Turkish police previously stepped up operations against ISIS suspects at the end of last year ahead of the first anniversary of a New Year gun attack on a nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people were killed.



ISIS claimed responsibility for that shooting, which was one of a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by the terror group in Turkey in recent years. © Thomson Reuters 2018



Turkish police detained 82 suspected ISIS terrorists, 77 of them foreign nationals, in raids across Istanbul, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.It said counter-terror police squads targeted suspects believed to have acted on behalf of the terror group, going to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq and preparing urban attacks in Turkey.Simultaneous police raids were carried out on 16 addresses in 10 districts of Istanbul, the agency said, without specifying when the operation was conducted.The Anadolu report did not specify what evidence police had against the suspects but said police seized digital materials and documents during the raids.Turkey has been a partner in the U.S-led coalition against ISIS terrorists, detaining more than 5,000 ISIS suspects and deporting several thousand foreign terrorists in recent years. Turkish police previously stepped up operations against ISIS suspects at the end of last year ahead of the first anniversary of a New Year gun attack on a nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people were killed.ISIS claimed responsibility for that shooting, which was one of a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by the terror group in Turkey in recent years.