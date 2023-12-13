Video: Turkish MP Suffers Heart Attack Following Strong Words Against Israel

Hasan Bitmez was delivering a speech on 2024 Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Internal Affairs budget.

In a dramatic incident, Turkish lawmaker Hasan Bitmez, 53, collapsed in the Parliament after declaring that Israel would "suffer the wrath of Allah."

In a video, which is making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Bitmez is seen addressing the Parliament. A few seconds later, he falls to the ground leaving everyone worried.

Turkish Parliamentarian Suffers Heart Attack after Condemning Israel's War on Gaza



Hasan Bitmez, a member of the Grand National Assembly, collapsed after delivering his speech, his last words to MPs, “You will not escape the wrath of Allah. I salute you all.”



pic.twitter.com/zD9xJV5Bi3 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) December 12, 2023

Mr Bitmez, who is the deputy head of Turkey's Felicity Party, was given CPR on the spot before he was moved to a hospital, reported Gazete Duvar. Turkish health minister Dr Fahrettin Koca shared an update on Mr Bitmez's condition on the micro-blogging platform. He said that Mr Bitmez was “intubated and brought to Ankara Bilkent City Hospital.”

Dr Koca's statement read, “Mr Bitmez fell ill during his speech at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, and the General Assembly Health Team intervened and started cardiac massage. Our deputy, who was intubated and brought to Ankara Bilkent City Hospital, was immediately taken for angiography. After angiography, he was put on a heart-lung pump and taken to intensive care. I offer him my best wishes.”

Dr Koca added that Mr Bitmez was "disturbed" during his speech. The minister has assured that medical staff are closely monitoring Mr Bitmez, who is admitted to the intensive care unit at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital.

During his address, Mr Bitmez quoted a poem by Turkish writer Sezai Karakoc, stating, "Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent. They think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem. However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience. Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of Allah.”

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly criticised Israel's response to the situation in Gaza.

Speaking to a packed hall in Istanbul, Erdogan stated, "Israel has carried out atrocities and massacres that will shame the whole of humanity."

He expressed concern that in Gaza "all the values relating to humanity are being murdered."

“In the face of such brutality, international institutions and human rights organisations are not taking any concrete steps to prevent such violations,” he added.